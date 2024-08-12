Bihar stampede: 7 dead, 9 injured at Jehanabad's Baba Siddhanath Temple

At least seven people have been killed and nine others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple at Makhdumpur in the Jehanabad district in the early hours of Monday. Confirming the incident, Jehanabad DM Alankrita Pandey told ANI, "At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control."

Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad said, "DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation...A total of seven people have died...We are meeting and inquiring the family members (of the people dead and injured)...We are trying to identify the people (who have died), after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem..."

Meanwhile, Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad, expressed his grief over the incident, saying "It is a sad incident...All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this...."

Further details awaited