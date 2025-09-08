Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Bihar SIR: SC asks EC to consider Aadhaar as document for identity of voter, but clarifies it's not...

The top court added that authorities shall be entitled to verify the authenticity and genuineness of the Aadhaar card itself.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to consider Aadhaar as a 12th prescribed document for establishing the identity of a voter in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar. However, the court has clarified Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship. The top court added that authorities shall be entitled to verify the authenticity and genuineness of the Aadhaar card itself.

Currently, there are 11 prescribed documents for Bihar SIR, which electors have to submit with their enumeration forms. Observing nobody wants the EC to include illegal immigrants in the electoral roll, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said it should be clear that only genuine citizens will be allowed to vote and those claiming to be genuine on the basis of forged documents will be excluded from the electoral roll.

Issue necessary directions: SC

The bench asked the poll panel to issue necessary directions during the course of the day for acceptance of Aadhaar as a document for proof of identity. The top court also sought EC’s explanation on showcause notices it issued to poll officials for not accepting Aadhaar card from the voters.

What poll panel said

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, submitted 99.6 per cent of the 7.24 crore voters in the draft roll had submitted documents and petitioners seeking inclusion of Aadhaar as 12th document would not serve any practical purpose. The bench referred to provisions of the Aadhaar Act of 2016 and the Representation of Peoples Act and said that it not a proof of citizenship but can be considered as a proof of identity.

Political parties urge the extension of deadlines

On September 1, the top court, while hearing some applications filed by political parties for extension of deadlines, was informed by the poll panel that claims, objections and corrections in the draft electoral roll prepared in Bihar under the SIR exercise can be filed beyond September 1, but these would be considered once the electoral roll is finalised. It said claims and objections in the draft roll can be filed till the last date of nomination forms in each assembly constituency.

READ | Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

SC on confusion over the Bihar SIR 

The top court also termed the confusion over the Bihar SIR as "largely a trust issue" and directed the state legal service authority to deploy paralegal volunteers to assist individual voters and political parties in filing claims and objections to the draft roll, which was published on August 1.

The poll panel, which opposed any extension of the September 1 deadline for filing of claims and objections as per the SIR schedule, had submitted that post the top court's August 22 order, till August 30, only 22,723 claims had been filed for inclusion and 1,34,738 objections had been filed for exclusion. According to the June 24 schedule of the poll panel for the Bihar SIR, the deadline for filing claims and objections to the draft roll ended on September 1, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 30.

