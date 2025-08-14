Twitter
INDIA

Bihar SIR: No objection by political parties in 14 days on draft voter list

The ECI published the draft voter list after the SIR exercise in poll-bound Bihar on August 1. The final voter list will be released after the one-month period for claims and objections.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Election Commission of India (ECI) has received a total of 23,557 claims and objections over the draft voter list after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, out of which 741 complaints have been disposed, a press note said on Thursday. According to the press note by ECI, after 14 days, no claim or objection has been submitted by any political party.

A total of 87,966 forms have been received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above, including six forms received from BLAS.

As per rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO after the expiry of seven days after the verification of eligibility documents.

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, 2025, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity, the press note said.

The ECI published the draft voter list after the SIR exercise in poll-bound Bihar on August 1. The final voter list will be released after the one month given for claims and objections.

Earlier till Wednesday, the poll body had 17,665 complaints from the electors, out of which 341 were disposed. While a total of 74,525 forms were received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above, including six forms received from BLAS.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the ECI's decision to conduct a SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and observed that the poll panel was right in stating that an Aadhaar card is not conclusive proof of citizenship.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also remarked that the inclusion and exclusion of citizens and non-citizens from the electoral rolls falls within the remit of the ECI.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, told the bench that the exclusion of about 65 lakh voters from the draft electoral roll, without any objection to their inclusion, is illegal.

To this, the bench said that as per the Rules, the persons excluded have to submit applications for inclusion, and it is only at this stage that anyone's objection will be considered.

The apex court also did not agree with the submission that the people in Bihar do not have the majority of documents sought by the ECI as proof during the SIR. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

