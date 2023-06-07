Bihar Shocker: Pregnant woman dies after nurse delivers her twins on video call with doctor | Photo: File (Image for representation)

A similar occurrence has come to light, one that is comparable to the most famous scene from the Bollywood film "3 Idoits." A gynaecologist performed an operation on a pregnant lady through a video call. Sadly, the patient's story ended tragically when she passed away on Monday night in the Purnea region of Bihar.

Malti Devi, 22, was reportedly admitted to the Samarpan Maternity Centre in Purnea on Monday night after beginning to experience labour pains. Being out of town, gynaecologist Seema Kumari wasn't able to attend to the expectant mother. Despite the absence of a medical practitioner, the administration admitted the woman and treated her despite her critical condition.

The nurses and other medical personnel decided to deliver the baby after consulting Seema Kumari when Malti began experiencing really painful contractions. The personnel reportedly brought Malti and a nurse to the intensive care unit (ICU) to do the procedure. When the nurse performed the procedure as directed after receiving video call instructions, she unintentionally severed a vital stomach vein, which caused Malti to pass away.

Twins were born to Malti, who is said to be alive and well. On Tuesday, the distraught family members caused an uproar at the hospital following the untimely loss of the mother. Ranjit Kumar, the SHO of Khajanchi Sahayak police station, and his team arrived to the hospital as the situation grew out of control.

"We've received a request from the victim's relatives and sent it on to the Purnea civil surgeon's office. The civil surgeon of Purnea will look into the situation, and if he discovers medical malpractice, we will file a police report against the physician and the hospital management, the SHO stated.

Pappu Yadav, the leader of the Jan Adhikar Party and a four-time MP, visited the hospital in the interim and consoled the family. Additionally, he got in touch with the Khajanchi Sahayak police station's SHO and civil surgeon, asking them to take harsh action against the medical professionals for carelessness.

(With inputs from IANS)