Bihar Shocker: Murder caught on CCTV, 2 men shoot shopkeeper in broad daylight in Hajipur | Photo: Twitter/@RupeshSinghBjp

In the Bihar city of Hajipur, two men who came to the store under the pretence of buying cigarettes shot and killed a government employee who also owned a store. An installed CCTV camera at the store managed to capture the entire incident.

When two men on a motorcycle told the victim, Ajay Tiwari, they needed to buy cigarettes, the victim was reportedly taking a stroll outside after opening the store this morning, according to the police. When Mr. Tiwari entered the store and began sorting the cigarettes, one of the men shot him. The second man then opened fire as well.

According to police, the victim was shot few times and passed away immediately. According to locals, he had political ties to Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister, reported NDTV. In the Hajipur Electricity Department, Ajay Kumar Tiwari was also appointed to the position of Lineman. In 2009, his father Mahesh Tiwari was also shot and killed, abplive reported.

When the police arrived, they took the body to Sadar Hospital Hajipur for an autopsy. The main road between Hajipur and Lalganj was blocked by irate locals, who caused a lot of ruckus. Ajay Kumar Tiwari, a store owner, was shot once in the head and four times in the chest. Based on CCTV footage, the police have begun tracking down the criminals and making arrests.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: 'Drunk' cop throws his uniform on road, suspended after video goes viral