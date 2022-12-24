Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bihar Shocker: Murder caught on CCTV, 2 men shoot shopkeeper in broad daylight in Hajipur

When two men on a motorcycle told the victim, Ajay Tiwari, they needed to buy cigarettes, the victim was reportedly taking a stroll outside.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 09:17 PM IST

Bihar Shocker: Murder caught on CCTV, 2 men shoot shopkeeper in broad daylight in Hajipur
Bihar Shocker: Murder caught on CCTV, 2 men shoot shopkeeper in broad daylight in Hajipur | Photo: Twitter/@RupeshSinghBjp

In the Bihar city of Hajipur, two men who came to the store under the pretence of buying cigarettes shot and killed a government employee who also owned a store. An installed CCTV camera at the store managed to capture the entire incident.

When two men on a motorcycle told the victim, Ajay Tiwari, they needed to buy cigarettes, the victim was reportedly taking a stroll outside after opening the store this morning, according to the police. When Mr. Tiwari entered the store and began sorting the cigarettes, one of the men shot him. The second man then opened fire as well.

According to police, the victim was shot few times and passed away immediately. According to locals, he had political ties to Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister, reported NDTV. In the Hajipur Electricity Department, Ajay Kumar Tiwari was also appointed to the position of Lineman. In 2009, his father Mahesh Tiwari was also shot and killed, abplive reported.

 

 

When the police arrived, they took the body to Sadar Hospital Hajipur for an autopsy. The main road between Hajipur and Lalganj was blocked by irate locals, who caused a lot of ruckus. Ajay Kumar Tiwari, a store owner, was shot once in the head and four times in the chest. Based on CCTV footage, the police have begun tracking down the criminals and making arrests.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: 'Drunk' cop throws his uniform on road, suspended after video goes viral

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: We challenge you find the hidden coffee mug in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.