Bihar SHOCKER! Lawyer shot dead in Patna, fourth murder in state in 24 hours

A 58-year-old man, identified as Jitendra Kumar Mahto, was shot dead on Thursday in the Sultanpur police station area of Bihar's Patna, making the fourth reported shooting incident in Bihar within the last 24 hours, India Today reported.

As per the report, citing Patna East SP Parichay Kumar, unknown assailants opened fire on Mahto while he was returning after having tea. "Criminals shot a person named Jitendra Mahato. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died," Kumar said, adding that three bullet shells were recovered from the scene and that the matter is under investigation from all possible angles.

SP Kumar further said that Jitendra Kumar Mahto, a lawyer by profession, has not been active practising law for the past two years. His family told the police that he used to visit the same spot everyday for tea. "Today, he came here to drink tea and was shot while returning," the SP said, as quoted by India Today.

Fourth shooting incident in 24 hours jolts Bihar

The incident follows three other fatal shootings reported across the poll-bound state within a span of 24 hours. On Saturday, businessman Putu Khan was shot in the head at point-blank range by unidentified assailants at Mehsaul Chowk in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

Later, he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. On Sunday, former BJP Kisan Morcha leader, Surendra Kewat, was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Sheikhpura district. Some unidentified assailants opened fire at him while he was working in his agricultural field.

The above-mentioned shootings come on the heels of another incident on Friday evening, where grocery shop owner Vikram Jha was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in the Ramkrishna Nagar area of capital Patna.

Investigation are underway into the incidents. However, no arrests have been made yet, said the report by India Today.