Bihar ‘serial kisser’ clip raises alarm: Shocking viral video shows man forcibly kissing woman in Jamui

Bihar serial kisser video goes viral (Photo - Twitter)

A recent viral video on social media shocked netizens to their core as a supposed ‘serial kisser’ seems to be on the prowl in Bihar. The video is from the Jamui district of Bihar, and has urged the Bihar police to launch an investigation against the kissing bandit.

The disturbing video, which has now gone viral on social media, shows a man sexually assaulting a woman health worker in the Jamui district. The video has been shared thousands of times on social media, urging the authorities to remain on alert.

The now-viral video shows a woman standing outside Jamui Sadar Hospital, where she is a class 4 health worker. The woman appears to be talking on the phone when a man approaches her, grabs her and forcibly kisses her before fleeing the scene.

The woman was seen struggling as the man grabbed her and kissed her without her consent. The accused man had reportedly jumped the wall of the hospital to attack the woman health worker, who can be seen in the clip.

जमुई सदर अस्पताल में महिला स्वास्थ्य कर्मी को दिनदहाड़े युवक ने ज़बरदस्ती किस किया, CCTV में क़ैद हुई घटना. महिला की शिकायत पर FIR दर्ज, महिला सुरक्षा पर उठाये गम्भीर सवाल. pic.twitter.com/uDC2wZ3cMR — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) March 13, 2023

The victim woman filed a complaint with the Jamui Police after which an investigation was launched. The man had fled the scene after sexually assaulting her, and a manhunt has been launched in search of the serial kisser of Bihar.

While speaking to news agency Aaj Tak, the victim woman said, “I don’t know why he came into the hospital compound. I don’t know the man. What have I done to him? When he preyed on me, I resisted and called the hospital staff. But, the man had escaped by then.”

The viral video sparked a major outrage on social media, where netizens urged the authorities to increase the security for women in Bihar and take strict action against the perpetrator when he is found.

