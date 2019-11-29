Bihar: Section 144 withdrawn, internet restored after violent protests over gangrape of minor girl in Kaimur

Section 144 was withdrawn from Bihar's Kaimur on Friday morning, which was imposed following the gangrape of a 17-year-old minor girl earlier this week triggering violent outbursts by a mob over the incident.

Internet services were also restored in the region after it was suspended on Tuesday following rising tensions in the wake of the gang rape.

A minor student of class 10 was allegedly raped by four persons in a moving car. One of the accused who the girl knew, picked her up in the vehicle on the pretext of giving her a lift to her tuition class in Mohania in Kaimur. They threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident to anyone.

The police came to know about the incident after one of the accused filmed the rape and shared it on social media.

Till now, the police have arrested 3 accused and is one the lookout for the fourth.

"We have registered an FIR about the incident and a medical check-up of the victim has been done. One of the accused is still absconding and we will nab him soon." Mohania DCP Raghunath Singh said.

The video of the gangrape sparked massive outrage, with a mob pelting stones at the houses of the accused, lighting houses, shops, vehicles on fire.

Teams of the police force, fire brigade, and riot-control are still present in the region, trying to bring the situation under control.