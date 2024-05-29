Twitter
Bihar schools closed for 10 days due to severe heatwave conditions, to open after...

Bihar government has ordered the closure of all schools, coaching institutes, and anganwadi centres until June 8 due to extreme heatwave conditions, with temperatures exceeding 44 degrees Celsius.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 29, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

Bihar schools closed for 10 days due to severe heatwave conditions, to open after...
Source (ANI)
In response to the intense heatwave conditions gripping Bihar, the state government has ordered the closure of all private and government-run schools, coaching institutes, and anganwadi. This decision was announced on Wednesday , May 29, after reports emerged of several students fainting due to the extreme heat. As per the orders the educational institutes will remain cclosed until June 8, 2024.

Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra issued the directive to district magistrates, following instructions from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting convened by Mehrotra to assess the readiness of relevant departments in handling the heatwave crisis. Temperatures have soared above 44 degrees Celsius in various parts of the state, prompting the urgent response.

Incidents of students fainting were reported from Sheikhpura, Begusarai, East Champaran, and other regions. In light of these events, RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav urged the government to take immediate preventive measures to protect schoolchildren from the heat. He criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not intervening sooner and questioned the effectiveness of his directives.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the heatwave conditions are expected to persist for another three or four days. Officials from the Bihar Disaster Management Department have advised people to avoid heat exposure, stay cool, and prevent dehydration.

The state government’s decision aims to safeguard the health and well-being of students and the general public during this extreme weather. The closure applies to all educational institutions, including anganwadi centres, to ensure that children and staff are not exposed to the hazardous heat.

As Bihar continues to grapple with soaring temperatures, authorities are closely monitoring the situation and preparing to implement additional measures if necessary. The public is urged to take precautions and stay informed about further updates from the government and weather agencies.

