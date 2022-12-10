Bihar's 'supercop' IPS officer Amit Lodha, who inspired Netflix's Khakee, suspended

Amit Lodha, an IPS officer and the "supercop" from Bihar, has recently gained attention for his recently released Netflix series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter." Amit Lodha, a Bihar IPS officer who gained notoriety following the debut of the web series on Netflix, has been suspended due to corruption allegations.

Amit Lodha, an IPS officer, was charged with corruption and for allegedly joining into a business arrangement with Netflix while holding a government position. He was the subject of a case that the Bihar Special Vigilance Unit had opened. The vigilance unit claims that Lodha signed a contract with a private company that gave him financial benefits while he was an IPS officer.

He allegedly signed a contract with a company that made web series based on his book. Lodha is not a well-known author, and he was not given permission to write a book and use it for profit. According to the statement, the department's investigation revealed that the allegations of Lodha's corruption were true.

As a result, the Special Vigilance Unit filed a case on December 7 under sections 120B and 168 of the IPC as well as sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, or PC Act. A police officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police will conduct additional investigation into the case.

"Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" is a web series that chronicles an epic struggle between two men on opposing sides of the law: Amit Lodha, an Indian Police Service officer, and a feared gang leader. The 2018 book Bihar Diaries by Lodha, which tells the story his search of the gang, served as inspiration for the series.

Who is IPS officer Amit Lodha?

Amit Lodha is an IIT graduate who was born in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He was successful on his first try at IIT. After that, he changed his focus from IIT to UPSC exam preparation. Amit became an IPS officer of Bihar Cadre in the year of 1998 . In Rajasthan, he received his initial posting. Amit gained popularity among locals because he advised people to call him directly at his landline number.

The Mahto gang case made Lodha a national news story. He had pursued Ashok and Pintu Mahto, members of the Mahto gang, who were accused of killing 15 people and escaping from prison after killing two police officers. Rajo Singh, a member of parliament (Lok Sabha) at the time of his death in 2005, was also murdered by the gang.

He received several medals throughout his career, including the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the Police Medal for Valor, and the Internal Security Medal.

