Bihar's NEET aspirant death case: Forensic report indicates sexual assualt, two policemen suspended

The investigation in death of a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Patna has taken a significant turn as forensic science laboratory examination found traces of semen in victims' clothes, indicating potential sexual assault.

In a press note issued by the office of Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)stated that the family members of the deceased provided some of the clothes of the girl to the police, which were seized. The sample was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, during which traces of human semen were found. “The FSL is preparing a DNA profile of the same. Accordingly, as part of further investigation, the DNA will be matched with that of the arrested accused as well as other suspect individuals identified by the SIT," read the press note.

Further, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted on the orders of the State government, soon after the aspirant’s post-mortem report dated January 12 surfaced in the public domain. The post-mortem report, carried out by the Patna Medical College and Hospital, stated, “physical injuries and marks of violence on the body” and that “sexual violence cannot be ruled out”. It mentioned multiple crescentic nail abrasion marks, physical injuries over the body and marks of violence.

Earlier, police had ruled out sexual assault; however, later, two police officials who were initially involved in the investigation were suspended over dereliction of duty. “During the review of Chitragupt Nagar Police Station Case No. 14/26, Hemant Jha, Assistant Inspector of Kadamkuan Police Station and the Officer-in-Charge of Chitragupt Nagar police station, Sub-Inspector, Roshni Kumari have been suspended with immediate effect on charges of apparent failure in collecting information and taking timely action,” Patna SSP office press note stated.



Meanwhile, Patna Police initially claimed the death was due to a sleeping pill overdose and typhoid. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently investigating, questioning the hostel owner, warden, and doctors from the hospitals where she was treated. The hostel has since been sealed. The girl was staying in a private hostel in Chitragupt Nagar, where she was found in an unconscious state on January 6. She succumbed to her injuries five days later, on January 11, while undergoing treatment at a hospital.