Bihar's 'honey man' earns in crores, gives beekeeping training, salary is Rs..., know all about his honey-making business

Sanjay Chaudhary, identified as the ‘honey man’ of Bhagalpur, is grabbing the attention of fellow villagers as well as the authorities because of his tremendously successful honey venture. he took advantage of a government welfare programme through which he received guidance.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 10:34 PM IST

Sanjay Chaudhary, also the ‘honey man’ of Bhagalpur, earns in crores from honey-making business (IANS)
Sanjay Chaudhary, identified as the ‘honey man’ of Bhagalpur, is grabbing the attention of fellow villagers as well as the authorities because of his tremendously successful honey venture. Chaudhary, a resident of Amarpur village in Bihpur block of Naugachia area, is earning an income of Rs 6 crore annually from honey production. Recently, the honey man also had a distinguished visitor at his home, Sanjay Seth, the Minister of State for Defence, who not only visited his home but also tasted his organic honey.

How did Sanjay Chaudhary become 'honey man'?

Sanjay Chaudhary, speaking to IANS, said he took advantage of a government welfare programme named ‘Agricultural Scientists at Your Doorstep’.

He took a loan of Rs 50,000 from the Central Agricultural Cooperative Societies (KCC) and placed 50 boxes in a litchi orchard for honey production. When he developed an interest in honey production and saw the income, he went a step ahead and got training for the same. He found a mentor in agricultural scientist Ramashish Singh. Dr Mewalal Choudhary, the then Vice Chancellor of Bihar Agricultural University, provided him financial assistance. He also taught him and made him learn the techniques.

His mentor, Ramashish Singh, advised him to become an employer.

Today, Sanjay Chaudhary has an annual income of Rs 6 crore and is providing employment to 30 people.

“As my income increased and people became more aware of it, I became a beekeeping trainer and provided training at the Krishi Vigyan Kendras in 38 districts of Bihar,” he said. “Later, when the Nitish Kumar government launched the Agriculture Road Map in 2008, I was selected as a progressive farmer. My motivation continued to grow,” he added. Sanjay Chaudhary claims that Bihar has become the second biggest producer of honey.

MoS Sanjay Seth lauded the determination and perseverance of honey-growing farmers like him and added that the environment was conducive for others to try their hands in the honey-making business.

