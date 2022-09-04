Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bihar: RJD leader Vijendra Yadav shot dead in Rohtas, no arrest yet

Bihar: There is a suspicion of murder over old enmity. None of the criminals has been arrested yet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

Bihar: RJD leader Vijendra Yadav shot dead in Rohtas, no arrest yet
Representational image

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Vijendra Yadav was shot dead on Saturday. The murder took place near Nimdihara Road of Karghar in Rohtas district of Bihar. It has been reported that PACS President Vijendra Yadav was going for farming work when six bike-riding criminals opened fire at him, in which two bullets hit the former chief.

There is a suspicion of murder over old enmity. "One bullet has hit the head and one in the neck, due to which he died on the spot. The police took the body to the police station," said the police.

None of the criminals has been arrested yet. While investigating the matter, the police noted that even before this, the former chief was once attacked in which he narrowly escaped.

Further investigation in this matter is underway.

READ | Delhi: Liquor shops open at premises of several metro stations for better sales

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.