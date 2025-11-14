Bihar Elections Result 2025: New low for Congress, party's big drop from 19 to 7 seats

Congress experiences new low as the party has taken a dive from 19 seats in 2020 to mere 7 seats in 2025, as per trends released by EC.

Big setback for Mahagathbandhan as trends from the Bihar Assembly elections show the NDA is set to cross the victory mark. RJD's seats show major drop as compared to 2020 Bihar election results, where it emerged as single largest party with 75 seats. While in 2025, RJD is leading in 37 seats.

Congress experiences new low as the party has taken a dive from 19 seats in 2020 to mere 7 seats in 2025, as per trends released by EC. Congress fielded its candidates on 60 constituencies in 2025, but managed to get a single-digit number of seats.

The Indian National Congress, a key member of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, has once again delivered a disappointing performance in the Bihar Assembly elections.

In the 2020 elections, Congress secured just 19 seats out of 70, with a conversion rate of 38%, but this time, the party's performance has plummeted to an even lower low.

Despite targeting national issues, it seems local concerns have overshadowed Congress' rhetoric. The party's struggles have also become a burden for its alliance partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).