Bihar rains: Red alert issued in fifteen districts; schools, colleges closed

Nitish Kumar led Bihar state government issued a red alert in 15 districts of Bihar as rains wreak havoc in the state capital.

Nitish Kumar has also urged its citizens to maintain an emergency like situation in the next 24 hours as the state received the heaviest rains in the last 45 years.

The red alert was issued on Saturday after incessant rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Bihar. Schools and colleges were closed after Nitish Kumar declared an emergency like situation in Bihar.

Red alert has been called in various districts such as Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Banka, Samastipur, Madhepura, Sahasa, Purnia, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar and Vaishali.

The Bihar government has also issued an orange alert in 10 districts which include East Champaran, P Champaran, Poo Champaran, Shivhar, Begusarai, Sitamarhi, Saran, Siwan, Begusarai and Bhojpur.

After the state of emergency was declared, police in Patna has opened a state emergency centre.

20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 12 State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) has been deployed in various districts of Bihar to tackle the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that isolated places over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Gujarat region are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls are very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, south Tamilnadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," IMD said in its all India weather warning bulletin.

(With ANI inputs)