Bihar Poll of Exit Polls 2025: NDA headed for comfortable victory, predict nine exit polls; check analysis here

As polling in Bihar for the 2025 assembly elections nears a conclusion, all eyes are on the exit polls. The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 percent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 percent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

According to the exit poll predictions, as shown by People's Pulse, the ruling NDA is headed for a clear win with 133 to 159 seats in the assembly elections. According totThe P-Marq, the NDA will get between 142 and 162 seats, with the Mahagathbandhan struggling to get more than 98 and Kishor's Jan Suraj to stay between one and four.

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll has predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will win between 145 and 160 seats, while the Matrize expects a similar return of the ruling alliance - between 147 and 167 seats. Each gives the RJD-led MGB between 70 and 90 seats.

Moreover, Peoples Insights indicated the return of the NDA government with 133 to 148 seats and 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan. Of the 243 seats up for grabs, the NDA's seat-sharing is such that the JD(U) and the BJP are contesting 101 seats each, the LJP (RV) is contesting 29 seats, and the HAM(S) and RLM are fighting on six seats each. In the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the RJD is contesting 143 seats, the Congress is fighting on 61 seats, the CPI has nine, and the CPI(M) is fighting on 4 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L has fielded 20 candidates, and Mukesh Sahani's VIP has named 15 candidates.

TIF Research also a big win for the BJP-led coalition, with 145 to 163 seats going the way of the ruling alliance and only 76 to 95 for the opposition.