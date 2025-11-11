FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Will voters choose hung assembly? Exit polls favour NDA, anti-incumbency may spring surprise

Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predict BJP to displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD as...

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav or NDA’s Nitish Kumar: Who is the preferred CM? This is what exit polls say

Bihar Poll of Exit Polls 2025: NDA headed for comfortable victory, predict nine exit polls; check analysis here

BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...

Bihar Exit Polls: Will Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party see a new beginning? Exit polls predict...

Dharmendra got this film after Sunil Dutt rejected it, became overnight star, blockbuster movie ran in theatres for 50 weeks, heroine was not Hema Malini but...

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: BJP's Maithili Thakur to lose Alinagar seat? Here's what pollsters said

Delhi Blast: 3 doctors held from Faridabad's Al-Falah University; who runs it, why is it under scanner? Here's all you need to know

Bihar Election 2025: Will Tejashwi Yadav's RJD win? Exit polls predict...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Will voters choose hung assembly? Exit polls favour NDA, anti-incumbency may spring surprise

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Will voters choose hung assembly? Exit polls favour ...

Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predict BJP to displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD as...

Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predict BJP to displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD as.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav or NDA’s Nitish Kumar: Who is the preferred CM? This is what exit polls say

Bihar exit polls 2025: Will RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will replace NDA’s Nitish Kumar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more

Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

HomeIndia

INDIA

Bihar Poll of Exit Polls 2025: NDA headed for comfortable victory, predict nine exit polls; check analysis here

As polling in Bihar for the 2025 assembly elections nears a conclusion, all eyes are on the exit polls. The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 08:33 PM IST

Bihar Poll of Exit Polls 2025: NDA headed for comfortable victory, predict nine exit polls; check analysis here
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (From left to right)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As polling in Bihar for the 2025 assembly elections nears a conclusion, all eyes are on the exit polls. The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 percent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 percent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.

According to the exit poll predictions, as shown by People's Pulse, the ruling NDA is headed for a clear win with 133 to 159 seats in the assembly elections. According totThe P-Marq, the NDA will get between 142 and 162 seats, with the Mahagathbandhan struggling to get more than 98 and Kishor's Jan Suraj to stay between one and four.

The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll has predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will win between 145 and 160 seats, while the Matrize expects a similar return of the ruling alliance - between 147 and 167 seats. Each gives the RJD-led MGB between 70 and 90 seats. 

Moreover, Peoples Insights indicated the return of the NDA government with 133 to 148 seats and 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan. Of the 243 seats up for grabs, the NDA's seat-sharing is such that the JD(U) and the BJP are contesting 101 seats each, the LJP (RV) is contesting 29 seats, and the HAM(S) and RLM are fighting on six seats each. In the Mahagathbandhan alliance, the RJD is contesting 143 seats, the Congress is fighting on 61 seats, the CPI has nine, and the CPI(M) is fighting on 4 seats. Meanwhile, the CPI(M-L)L has fielded 20 candidates, and Mukesh Sahani's VIP has named 15 candidates.

TIF Research also  a big win for the BJP-led coalition, with 145 to 163 seats going the way of the ruling alliance and only 76 to 95 for the opposition.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Will voters choose hung assembly? Exit polls favour NDA, anti-incumbency may spring surprise
Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Will voters choose hung assembly? Exit polls favour ...
Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predict BJP to displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD as...
Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predict BJP to displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD as.
RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav or NDA’s Nitish Kumar: Who is the preferred CM? This is what exit polls say
Bihar exit polls 2025: Will RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav will replace NDA’s Nitish Kumar
Bihar Poll of Exit Polls 2025: NDA headed for comfortable victory, predict nine exit polls; check analysis here
Bihar Poll of Exit Polls 2025: NDA headed for comfortable victory
BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed amid Delhi Red Fort blast; new date is...
BAD news for Ranveer Singh fans as trailer launch event of Dhurandhar postponed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE