BREAKING: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to end alliance with BJP after JD-U MLA meeting, say sources

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File photo)

In the middle of the rift between the two parties, sources have said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to end the alliance between the Bhartiya Janta Party and JD(U), according to sources.

This decision of the Bihar CM was revealed by the sources soon after Nitish Kumar conducted a meeting with all the MPs and MLAs from JD(U) at his official residence on Tuesday, August 9. This means that once again, Nitish Kumar’s party will end its relationship with the saffron party.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is expected to meet with the state Governor on Tuesday at 4 pm, and is most likely to be accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, suggesting that JD(U) will be forming a new alliance with its opposition in the state.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that all 16 BJP MLAs in the state will be tendering their resignations once the breaking off of the BJP-JD(U) alliance is officially announced by the top leaders.

