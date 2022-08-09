Bihar political crisis: Amid rift with BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD-U to join hands with RJD? Know top updates

Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar (File photo)

The abruptly triggered political crisis in Bihar is thickening with each passing day, with the rift between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) growing. Speculations of the BJP and JD(U) alliance breaking have also surfaced amid recent developments.

With growing doubts about whether BJP will be able to sustain its position in the Bihar government, here is all you need to know about the recent developments in the rift between the saffron party and Nitish Kumar’s JD-U.

Bihar political crisis: Top updates

According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Yadav has called a meeting with his MLAs and is expected to announce a big update on his party’s alliance with the BJP.

Sources have also said that CM Nitish Kumar will be meeting with the governor of Bihar today to discuss JD(U)’s future in the government of the state. It is being speculated that he will call it quits with BJP after the meeting.

It is also being speculated that JD-U MLAs are not up for the option of a mid-term election, and will be forming an alternative government in Bihar with another alliance.

Many leaders from JD-U as well as Nitish Kumar loyalists have claimed that BJP is trying to drag away the power from the party, and is trying to adopt the “Eknath Shinde route” to claim power in Bihar.

Now, many sources have speculated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will approach the opposition party RJD – led by Lalu Prasad Yadav – to form an alliance in the state to remain in power.

Parallel meetings are currently underway in Bihar – JD(U) MPs and MLAs are currently meeting at CM Nitish Kumar’s residence while Tejashwi Yadav has called a meeting of RJD leaders at the residence of Rabri Devi.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, who has been openly critical of the political moves being made by Nitish Kumar, has also called a party meeting in the midst of the political crisis in Bihar.

Sources have also claimed that all 16 BJP MLAs who are a part of the Bihar government will most likely tender their resignations from their posts today.

READ | DNA Exclusive: Time for Nitish Kumar to be decisive once again, but it’s not going to be easy this time