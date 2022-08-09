Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bihar political crisis: Amid rift with BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD-U to join hands with RJD? Know top updates

The fate of the JD(U) and BJP alliance in Bihar remains uncertain, with CM Nitish Kumar likely to take a final call on the political relationship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

Bihar political crisis: Amid rift with BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD-U to join hands with RJD? Know top updates
Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar (File photo)

The abruptly triggered political crisis in Bihar is thickening with each passing day, with the rift between the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) growing. Speculations of the BJP and JD(U) alliance breaking have also surfaced amid recent developments.

With growing doubts about whether BJP will be able to sustain its position in the Bihar government, here is all you need to know about the recent developments in the rift between the saffron party and Nitish Kumar’s JD-U.

Bihar political crisis: Top updates

According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Yadav has called a meeting with his MLAs and is expected to announce a big update on his party’s alliance with the BJP.

Sources have also said that CM Nitish Kumar will be meeting with the governor of Bihar today to discuss JD(U)’s future in the government of the state. It is being speculated that he will call it quits with BJP after the meeting.

It is also being speculated that JD-U MLAs are not up for the option of a mid-term election, and will be forming an alternative government in Bihar with another alliance.

Many leaders from JD-U as well as Nitish Kumar loyalists have claimed that BJP is trying to drag away the power from the party, and is trying to adopt the “Eknath Shinde route” to claim power in Bihar.

Now, many sources have speculated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will approach the opposition party RJD – led by Lalu Prasad Yadav – to form an alliance in the state to remain in power.

Parallel meetings are currently underway in Bihar – JD(U) MPs and MLAs are currently meeting at CM Nitish Kumar’s residence while Tejashwi Yadav has called a meeting of RJD leaders at the residence of Rabri Devi.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan, who has been openly critical of the political moves being made by Nitish Kumar, has also called a party meeting in the midst of the political crisis in Bihar.

Sources have also claimed that all 16 BJP MLAs who are a part of the Bihar government will most likely tender their resignations from their posts today.

READ | DNA Exclusive: Time for Nitish Kumar to be decisive once again, but it’s not going to be easy this time

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.