Bihar Police's SHO threatens to open fire on flood-hit people for demanding relief material! Watch video

According to police, a preliminary assessment suggests the incident involved "gross negligence of duty, indiscipline and arbitrariness". Singh will get subsistence allowance during the suspension period as per rules.

A Bihar police officer has been suspended in Saran district after a video purportedly showing him flashing a pistol at people during distribution of flood relief materials emerged on social media.

The Saran SSP's office said Maker Police Station SHO Sangram Kumar Singh has been suspended with immediate effect after the video circulated.

“Maker SHO, Sangram Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect after a video purportedly showing him brandishing his pistol towards the public while distributing flood relief materials in the area went viral on social media," said the statement issued by the Saran SSP’s office.

According to police, a preliminary assessment suggests the incident involved "gross negligence of duty, indiscipline and arbitrariness". Singh will get subsistence allowance during the suspension period as per rules.

The incident was reported from Maker in Chhapra, where relief supplies were being distributed to those affected by floods. After the video went viral and triggered a backlash online, senior police officials ordered an inquiry.

Police said a large crowd had allegedly become agitated at the site, after which the officer is said to have brandished his pistol.

The matter has also attracted political criticism, with the Aam Aadmi Party questioning the alleged use of weapons by police personnel while dealing with young protesters and flood victims.

“A few months ago, during a student protest in Bihar, a policeman opened fire with an AK-47 at a student. Today, a police officer is pointing a pistol at Gen Z. Is this how Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to run this country? Is there any clear-cut instruction from Home Minister Amit Shah to police officers to use guns against Gen Z, or to point pistols at them? India is a democratic nation, and Gen Z will not tolerate the abuse of power," AAP stated.