Bihar Police conduct raids, freeze Rs 42 lakh in 4 bank accounts of YouTuber Manish Kashyap | Photo: Twitter

The "false" video purportedly started trending on social media after Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber, tweeted it. Manish Kashyap, Youraj Singh, Aman Kumar, and Rakesh Ranjan Kumar are among the suspects in the case, with Kashyap and Aman Kumar being the main two.

IANS reports that the Bihar police are conducting raids on potential hiding places for the suspects. Authorities allege that a Twitter account has been spreading this fake information, and they have denied claims of Manish's arrest. Manish Kashyap's bank account deposits have reportedly been frozen by the Bihar Police, according to a series of tweets.

He has a total of 42.11 lakh rupees in his bank accounts. According to the Bihar Police, deposits totaling Rs 3,37,496 have been made in his SBI account, Rs 51,069 in his IDFC Bank account, Rs 3,37,463 in his HDFC Bank account, and Rs 34,85,909 in the HDFC Bank account of the SACHTAK Foundation.

3/7) — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) March 15, 2023

Manish Kashyap is charged with disseminating a fictitious film about the claimed attack on Bihari labourers residing in Tamil Nadu. Manish's Twitter account was subsequently blocked. However, an another user (manishkashyap43) was made in his name, and it was stated through tweet that the Bihar Police had detained him.

Following this, the Bihar Police stated via a tweet that Manish and Yuvraj had not been detained. The post was a fake story. For deceiving people by disseminating reports of arrest, EOU had filed FIR No. 5/23.

Who is Manish Kashyap?

Manish Kashyap was reportedly born on March 9, 1991, in the Bihar village of Dumri Mahanawa, in the West Champaran district. He identifies as "Son of Bihar" (Manish Kasyap, Son of Bihar). Tripurari Kumar Tiwari is the real name of Manish. He is commonly known as "Manish".

Manish had his early education in the village. He graduated from 12th grade in 2009. Following that, Maharani Janaki Kunwar Mahavidyalaya student finished his further education. In 2016, Manish graduated with a B.E. in civil engineering from Savitribai Phule University in Pune. had a degree but failed to land a job in this profession. After earning the degree, he began practicing reporting through a YouTube channel.

READ | Amruta Fadnavis accuses designer 'Aniksha' of offering her Rs 1 crore as bribe, lodges FIR