Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2020: Deadline extended for posts of Police Sub Inspector, Deputy Under Inspector

The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for Bihar Police BPSSC Recruitment 2020 competitive examinations. The BPSC has invited candidates to fill 1998 posts of Police Sub Inspector and 215 Deputy Under Inspector (Attendant) under the state Home Department (Reserve Branch) for the year 2020.

The online application process for the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2020 will start on August 16, 2020. Concerned candidates can fill the application form on the official bpssc.bih.nic.

The online registration process will continue till September 24, 2020.

Age limit: For male candidates of unreserved category, the minimum age limit is 20 years and the maximum should be 37 years, as on January 1, 2020. For females, the minimum and maximum age restrictions have been fixed at 20 and 40 years.

Vacancy:

Sub Inspector: 1998 posts

Sergeant: 215 posts

A candidate should have a graduate degree from a recognised college university on or before August 1 to sit for the exams.