INDIA

Bihar: Patna-Purnia Expressway gets National Expressway-9 status, to reduce distance by 3 hours, check details

As Bihar election result 2025 is underway, the PM Modi led government has given one of its most anticipated road project, Patna-Purnia expressway, the status of a national expressway. The MoRTH issued a notification in which the road is named National Expressway 9.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 04:56 PM IST

Bihar: Patna-Purnia Expressway gets National Expressway-9 status, to reduce distance by 3 hours, check details
Bihar: Patna-Purnia Expressway gets National Expressway-9 status, to reduce distance by 3 hours
As Bihar election result 2025 is underway, the PM Modi led government has given one of its most anticipated road project, Patna-Purnia expressway, the status of a national expressway. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification in which the road is named National Expressway-9. This would be Bihar's first expressway to facilitate travel statewide only. 

Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin expressed gratitude to the government, saying, "The notification of the Patna-Purnia Expressway as National Expressway-9 is a proud moment for Bihar. Since the announcement of this project, work has been progressing at a rapid pace, and the state government is providing and will continue to provide all necessary support to the central government to complete it on time."

Nitin Nabin is contesting in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the BJP candidate from Bankipur constituency in Patna district. 

How will the new expressway benefit Bihar's travelers?

Bihar's Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, said "This project will give a new direction to the state's road infrastructure. Once completed, it will reduce travel time from Patna to Purnia to just 3 hours, and boost socio-economic development in the Seemanchal region. The National Expressway status is undoubtedly a historic achievement for Bihar."

This 250 km long expressway will begin from Miranar Areji (Hajipur) on NH-22 and pass through Narharpur, Harlochanpur, Bajidpur, Saraunja, Rasna, Prora, and Fatehpur, linking NH-27 (East-West Corridor) at Hansdah in Purnia district. As part of the project, 21 major bridges, 140 minor bridges, 11 railway overbridges, 21 interchanges, and 322 underpasses have been built. To widen the connectivity, separate routes will be made to connect Samastipur, Saharsa, and Madhepura district headquarters. Land acquisition is underway in over 250 villages across 29 blocks in 6 districts. Construction will begin once land acquisition is complete.

