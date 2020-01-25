Bihar: Patna college bans burqa in premises, backtracks later

A Patna college on Monday became the centre of the news after it prohibited wearing a 'burqa' on the premises.

The JD Women's College, a renowned institute in the capital city of Bihar, issued a notice on Saturday informing about the introduction of a new dress code for the students. It stated that a fine of Rs 250 would be imposed if a student fails to comply with the notice and violates the dress code.

"All students have to come to college in the prescribed dress code, every day except on Saturday. Students are prohibited from wearing 'burqa' in college", reads a notice signed by the Principal and Proctor of the college.

However, hours after the issuance, the college withdrew the notice due to severe criticism.

"We have prohibited the use of mobile phones in the college. We have facilitated a particular zone for mobile usage. There is no blanket ban on wearing a burqa in the college premises but students could remove the burqa in the classrooms if they want. Our only motive is that there is discipline in the college," college principal Dr Shyama Rai was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"The students have to come in the prescribed dress code. If they do not come in the prescribed dress code then a fine of Rs 250 will be slapped on them," said Dr Ashok Kumar Yadav, Head of the Department of Sanskrit and Examination Controller of the college.