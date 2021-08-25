Bihar Panchayat polls 2021: 11-phase voting to begin on September 24 - details here

The Bihar Panchayat election dates have been announced on Tuesday by the State Election Commission (CEC). The elections will be conducted in 11-phases from September 24 to December 12. The elections will be held for the posts of mukhiya, ward member, Panchayat Samiti member, Zila Parishad member, sarpanch, and panch.

The notification regarding the election process from nomination, name withdrawal, campaigning was issued by a three-member committee of the State Election Commission (CEC). The model code of conduct has already come into effect. Voting in districts like Bhojpur, Buxar, Patna, Kaimur, and Rohtas will be conducted in 10 phases.

The Panchayat election voting will take place on September 24, September 29, October 8, October 20, October 24, November 3, November 15, November 24, November 29, December 8, and December 12. The elections will be conducted in districts not affected by floods. The polling in the 20 flood-affected districts will be held in the last phase on December 12.

Unlike the previous occasions, the counting of votes will take place within 48 hours of the polling in each phase.

For the first time, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in the panchayat election. While the EVMs will be used to elect mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti members, ward members, and Zila Parishad members, election for the posts of gram kutchery sarpanch and panch will be conducted through ballot papers.

To ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in each phase, around 1 lakh security personnel will be deployed on the polling booths. Over 90,000 polling personnel will be pressed into service in each phase of polling.