Bihar Panchayat election 2021: 11 phase voting dates announced - all details here

Bihar Panchayat election dates have been announced. The elections will be held in 11 phases in the state. On August 24, the notification for the Bihar Panchayat elections will be issued.

The first phase of voting will be held on September 24 and the elections will be held in a total of 11 phases. The last phase of voting will be held on December 12.

The Nitish Kumar government has approved the proposal for the Bihar panchayat elections in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Initially, the elections will take place in those districts where there are no floods.

In the flood-affected districts, preparations are being made to conduct voting in the last phase. In Bihar, elections will be held in 11 phases for various posts of the three-tier Panchayat Village Court.

Voting will be conducted on September 24, September 29, October 8, October 20, October 24, November 3, November 15, November 24, November 29, December 8, and December 12, 2021

Also read Parties again swing into poll mode for Bihar panchayat elections

Elections are to be held for the six posts of Gram Panchayat and Gram Kachari. These include the posts of Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti member, Zilla Parishad member, Ward member, Sarpanch, and Panch.

First time voting with EVM

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar told in the press conference that Panchayat elections will first be conducted in most of the districts of South Bihar.

Elections in flood-affected areas will be held later. This is the first time that Panchayat elections will be held through EVMs in the state.

This time voting for the posts of Mukhiya, Ward Member, Panchayat Samiti member and Zilla Parishad member will be done through EVM.

Voting for the post of Panch and Sarpanch will be done through ballot paper, the Additional Chief Secretary informed the press.

It was also informed by the State Election Commission that for this the reservation roster seat is being prepared in digital format.