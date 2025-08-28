Palghar building collapse: 17 dead, rescue operation underway; builder arrested
Bihar on high alert: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist enter state via Nepal border ahead of assembly elections
INDIA
Ahead of assembly elections, Bihar put on high alert, after 3 terrorist from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group have reportedly entered India border via Nepal. The suspects have been identified as Hasnain Ali from Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umerkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bahawalpur, as per reports.
After an intelligence inputs, the Bihar Police Headquarters issued a high alert across the state and swiftly circulated their photographs with name, and passport details at all border states to alert the local authorities.
As per intel, the three men had first reached Kathmandu earlier in August, then they entered Bihar in the third week of August. As Bihar is going for elections in November, the authorities fear of any planning to carry out a big attack in Bihar or any part of India. Security has been now tightened in the state. As per reports, the senior police officials have been briefed on the situation, and instructions have been issued to all district intelligence units to intensify monitoring, collect field inputs, and act promptly against any suspicious activity.
Bihar has a long 729-kilometer open border with Nepa with seven districts in Bihar sharing this border, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj.
