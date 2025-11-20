FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Shreyasi Singh? A gold medalist in Bihar cabinet who played key role in..., know her significance to Nitish Kumar

Bihar oath taking ceremony: JDU's Nitish Kumar has taken the oath as the chief minister of Bihar and BJP MLA from Jamui Shreyasi Singh has come to spotlight for her successful and dynamic shooting career which is adorned with Olympic gold and other accolades.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 04:44 PM IST

Who is Shreyasi Singh? A gold medalist in Bihar cabinet who played key role in..., know her significance to Nitish Kumar
Shreyasi Singh is being highlighted for her remarkable Olympic career and a successful second term in Bihar
With the formation of a new government, JDU's Nitish Kumar has taken the oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the 10th time while many new faces have been inducted. Shreyasi Singh, who has come so far from being an Olympic medalist to a politician, is the new talking point among the political circles.  

BJP, the party with the highest MLAs in Bihar, has inducted five new faces. Among them are only two women, one of them being shooter-turned-politician Shreyashi Singh. 

Who is Shreyasi Singh? 

Shreyasi is the daughter of former Union Minister Digvijay Singh and a Commonwealth Games gold medalist in shooting. Her political career may be not old enough, but the 34-year-old is a seasoned national champion with many accolades, including gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast), silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games (Glasgow), bronze at the 2014 Asian Games (team event) and the prestigious Arjuna Awardee. 

ANI-20240621130922

The former Olympian is the first player from Bihar to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, who won a gold at the 61st National Shooting Championship.   

Shreyasi's political career 

The Olympian gold medalist is the second-time MLA from Jamui who joined the BJP in 2020, when she was fielded from the same region and even made her maiden victory with a margin of more than 41,000 votes, over RJD’s Vijay Prakash. Five years later, she repeated her first win by defeating RJD's Mohammad Shamshad Alam in the 2025 election.  

Not just part of the party or government, Shreyasi has made a significant contribution to NDA's victory by devising a winning strategy. Due to this, she is seen as a close ally of Nitish Kumar. Within the party she is also considered a representative of the upper-caste Hindus in Bihar. Her political role would help present BJP as an inclusive party with both young and experienced candidates from diverse fields. 

There are speculations that the party is mulling to appoint a strong and active leader for the Youth and Sports Ministry, and Shreyasi reportedly has all the specificities. 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers  

The swearing-in ceremony was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. A total of 25 leaders, apart from Nitish Kumar, took oath as part of the new NDA-led Bihar Cabinet. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
