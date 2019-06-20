Trending#

World Cup 2019

Narendra Modi

Amit Shah

Virat Kohli

Om Birla

  1. Home
  2. India


Bihar: NIA raids LJP leader Sunil Pandey's brother's residence

The NIA team reached the residence of the brother of Pandey at Shastri Nagar early in the morning.


Sunil Pandey,

Spokesmen Lok Jan Shakti Bihar, , Twitter @sunilpandeybhr

Share

Written By

ANI

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 06:45 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the residence of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Sunil Pandey's brother here.

The raid is still underway, said sources.

The NIA team reached the residence of the brother of Pandey at Shastri Nagar early in the morning.

Simultaneously, the NIA is also conducting raids at Ara residence of Pandey's another relative.

Pandey, a former MLA of Janata Dal-United (JDU), joined the LJP recently.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan heads the LJP.

The reason for the NIA raid is yet to be ascertained. 

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox