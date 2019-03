Bihar NDA announces seat distribution for Lok Sabha polls; 5 sitting BJP MPs to make way for JD(U), LJP

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders of Bihar on Sunday announced seat-sharing for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna.

Bihar JD (U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Pashupati Kumar Paras and Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai addressed the presser where the three parties shared the name of the seats they will be contesting.

According to the arrangement, the BJP will contest on Patliputra, Patna Sahib, Arrah, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Buxar, Sasaram, Begusarai, Araria, Aurangabad and Ujiyarpur parliamentary constituencies.

The JD (U), on the other hand, will test their fate in Purnia, Madhepura, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Siwan, Balmiki Nagar, Jhanjharpur, Sitamarhi, Gaya, Gopalganj, Munger, Banka, Bhagalpur, Nalanda , Karakat and Jahanabad Lok Sabha seats.

Lok Sabha seats of Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Jamui, Nawada and Khagadia have gone to the LJP kitty.

The formula of seat-sharing was announced a few months ago in Delhi by BJP president Amit Shah, JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar, and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan.

According to the NDA seat-sharing formula, the BJP and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each, while the remaining six would be fought by the LJP.

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The dates of polling in Bihar are April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won only four seats and the Congress won two. The JD-U, which contested separately, won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won 31 seats, with the former's tally being 22.

List of seats:

Patna: BJP Patliputra: BJP Ara: BJP Buxar: BJP Saran: BJP Maharajganj: BJP Purvi champaran: BJP Paschim champaran: BJP Darbhanga: BJP Muzaffarpur: BJP Begusarai: BJP Ujiarpur: BJP Madhubani: BJP Sasaram: BJP Araria: BJP Sheohar: BJP Aurangabad..BJP

Hajipur: LJP Vaishali: LJP Samastipur: LJP Nawada: LJP Khagriya: LJP Jamui: LJP

Nalanda: JDU Munger: JDU Bhagalpur: JDU Karakat: JDU Gaya: JDU Jehanabad: JDU Purnia: JDU Banka: JDU Kishanganj: JDU Supaul: JDU Katihar: JDU Valmiki Nagar..JDU Siwan: JDU Gopalganj: JDU Jhanjharpur: JDU Sitamarhi: JDU Madhepura: JDU

(With ANI inputs)