Bihar: National level swimmer works at tea stall to support his family, netizens ask minister to help

National level swimmer Gopal Prasad Yadav would have not thought in his worst nightmare that even after winning medals for India, he will have to work at a tea stall to support his family.

Gopal, who runs a small tea shop named National Swimmer Tea Stall in Kazipur, Nayatola, is yet another example of the condition of sports and sportspersons in Bihar, who suffer because of the apathy of the system.

Keeping his dream to become an international swimmer aside, Gopal has sell tea to support his family.

'National Swimmer Tea Stall', the name attracts many customers. On being asked why it is named so, Gopal said that it highlights the plight of all athletes and he hopes that it will make people aware that a national level swimmer makes his living by selling tea.

In 1987, Gopal represented Bihar for the first time in the national swimming competition held in Kolkata. He then excelled in the national swimming competition held in Kerala in 1988 and 1989. He also came first in the 100 meters backstroke competition in the state championship held in BCA Danapur in 1988.

In 1990, he went for a job interview in the Postal Department but did not get the job.

Today, Gopal teaches swimming in the Ganges. He believes that this has kept his inner swimmer alive. He says that his sons Sunny Kumar and Sonu Kumar are good swimmers, but they gave up swimming after seeing his condition.

His customers believe that it is really deplorable that he should be selling tea on the streets today.

(Inputs from ANI)