Bihar Nalanda Stampede: At least 8 women killed at Sheetla Ashtami Temple, CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia
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INDIA
Nalanda Maa Sheetla Temple Stampede: A major stampede struck at the Mata Shitalashtami Temple in Maghra, Nalanda, leaving at least eight women dead and many injured. Panic and chaos erupted as devotees scrambled for safety. Two victims have been identified: Rita Devi (50) and Rekha Devi (45), both from nearby areas. The injured are receiving treatment at Model Hospital. The incident occurred as crowds swelled at the temple on the last Tuesday of Chaitra month.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief and announced Rs 6 lakh each (₹4 lakh from Disaster Management + ₹2 lakh from CM Relief Fund) for victims' families and directed proper treatment for the injured.