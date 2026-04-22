UP Board Results 2026: Class 10, 12 scorecards to be out tomorrow, check time, direct links, how to download
Viral Video | Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas brutally trolled over Ahmedabad concert; netizens calls her 'next Rakhi Sawant'
Building Global Pathways: A Founder’s Vision to Simplify Cross-Border E-commerce
Bihar MP Pappu Yadav makes shocking statement defending his controversial comment on women: 'Politicians watch porn, check their phones'
Madhya Pradesh: Three PWD officials caught red handed accepting bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in Lokayukta's trap operation
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents
Delhi SHOCKER: 22-year-old daughter of senior IRS officer found dead, allegedly strangled with mobile cable at her Amar Colony residence
Iran exposes Pakistan's 'double game': Tehran accuses Pak Army Chief Asim Munir of pro-US tilt amid ceasefire extension
West Bengal Election 2026: What’s behind Rahul Gandhi’s cancelled rally amid permit row
Meet Aaliyah Qureishi: New 'mystery girl' in Vijay Varma's life after Tamannaah Bhatia, debuted with Rs 1000 crore hit, worked with Shah Rukh Khan
INDIA
Bihar MP Pappu Yadav was under fire for his controversial remark on women politicians, stating that most women in India cannot enter politics without going to a male leader's room. Now, defending this statement, Pappu Yadav has made another controversial remark. Here's what he said.
Bihar MP Pappu Yadav was under fire for his controversial remark on women politicians, stating that most women in India cannot enter politics without going to a male leader's room. Now, defending this statement, Pappu Yadav has made another controversial remark, alleging that "70-80% of the politicians watch porn."
Pappu Yadav, known for his controversial remarks, defended his comments on women politicians after massive scrutiny from Bihar's State Women's Commission. His remark came at a time when the Women’s Reservation Bill failed to get passed in the Parliament.
While he tried to defend his earlier statement, he made another shocking statement on male politicians. He said, "..I have said this on the Floor of the House too that 70-80% of the politicians watch porn."
"So, get everyone checked. If there is porn on my phone, check me too...Who are these people who have served me a notice? Who are they with? There are several photos with former ministers. People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones...," he added.
Pappu Yadav said, "I am fighting women's fight...They exploit women...There is sexual exploitation against 755 male politicians and there are chargesheets against 155...The whole of India is tainted."
"If I speak of male politicians, why are they (Women's Commission) troubled?...These politicians exploit women and then they speak of Women's Reservation Bill..." he added.
Earlier, Independent MP Pappu Yadav while speaking on women reservation bill stated that women enters politics by "entering room of the politicians."
He said, 'In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians..."
He added, "A culture of exploiting women has become ingrained. Go to school, and your daughter faces exploitation; go to college, and exploitation in the name of ragging; go to the office, exploitation is there as well...," Yadav said. "Leaders behave like vultures toward women."