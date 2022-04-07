Bihar MLC election result: NDA bags 13 out of 24 seats, check complete list

The ruling NDA won 13 seats in the biennial elections for 24 seats in the Bihar legislative council on Thursday. Of the 24 seats, the NDA won 13 with the BJP bagging 7, JDU 5 and the RLJP one.

Whereas the opposition RJD won six, Congress one and four seats went to independents.

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The tenure of 24 seats in the upper house had ended in July last year but elections had to be put off due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly 1.32 lakh voters have decided the fate of 185 candidates across 534 polling booths, one each for every administrative block.

Here’s the complete list of candidates who won

NDA (BJP+ JDU+RLJP) wins 13 seats

BJP (7)

- Rohtas-Kaimur: Santosh Kumar Singh

- Darbhanga: Sunil Choudhary

- Katihar: Ashok Agarwal

- Aurangabad: Dilip Kumar Singh

- Gopalganj: Rajeev Singh

- Samastipur: Tarun Kumar Choudhary

- Purnia: Dilip Kumar Jaiswal

JDU (5)

- Nalanda: Reena Yadav

- Muzaffarpur: Dinesh Singh

- Bhagalpur-Banka: Vijay Kumar Singh

- Sitamarhi-Shivhar: Rekha Devi

- Bhojpur-Buxar : Radha Charan Sah

RLJP (1)

Vaishali - Bhushan Kumar

READ | Mumbai becomes first metro city to fully vaccinate 100% of its adult population against Covid-19

RJD wins six seats and Congress win one seat

RJD (6)

- Patna: Kartikeya Kumar

- Sivan: Vinod Jaiswal

- Munger-Jamui-Sheikhpura: Ajay Kumar Singh

- Gaya-Jehanabad-Arwal: Rinku Yadav

- West Champaran: Saurabh Kumar

- Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul: Dr Ajay Kumar Singh

Congress (1)

- Begusarai-Khagaria : Rajeev Kumar

Independents bag four seats

Satchidanand Rai wins from Saran.

Ambika Gulab Yadav wins from Madhubani.

Ashok Yadav wins from Nawada.

Maheshwar Singh bags East Champaran