Video of Bihar MLA Anant Singh kicking driver while greeting guests from sunroof during daughter Shivangi Singh wedding in Nadwan goes viral on social media.

A video of Bihar MLA Anant Singh has gone viral on social media, showing him appearing to kick his driver while greeting guests from sunroof of his car. Incident reportedly took place during wedding celebrations of his daughter, Shivangi Singh.

In video, Anant Singh can be seen standing through sunroof of an SUV and greeting people gathered around his vehicle. He waves at crowd as guests and supporters try to catch a glimpse of him.

However, moment takes an unexpected turn when Singh appears to lose his temper with driver and kicks him while continuing to stand through sunroof. Unusual incident has attracted attention on social media, with several users discussing his behaviour.

Video was shared on X and quickly gained traction, drawing reactions from viewers.

Anant Singh kicked his driver while the car was moving. https://t.co/Y4FQ7Sympx November 26, 2026

Anant Singh's daughter's wedding makes headlines

Incident comes amid grand wedding celebrations of Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi Singh, in Nadwan village in Patna district, Bihar.

Wedding, held on November 25, attracted attention because of its large scale and lavish arrangements. Thousands of guests reportedly attended celebrations, while event also featured a grand food spread, a horse race and luxury vehicles.

Anant Singh, popularly known as 'Chhote Sarkar', is MLA from Mokama in Bihar. His daughter's wedding has remained in headlines because of several unusual moments and videos circulating on social media.

The latest clip has added another talking point to the celebrations, with Singh's interaction with his driver becoming a subject of online discussion.

Social media reacts to viral vlip

Netizens were quick to react after video surfaced online. While some users criticised MLA for his behaviour towards driver in public, others called it a light-hearted moment during wedding festivities.

Several users shared clip with comments questioning conduct of public representatives. Others pointed out that such incidents often go viral during high-profile weddings in Bihar.

Despite online debate, Anant Singh and his family have not issued an official statement regarding the viral video so far.

Wedding celebrations in Nadwan have been in news for days due to scale of arrangements and presence of political leaders and supporters. With latest video, celebrations have once again become a talking point across social media platforms.

Video continues to circulate on X and other platforms, with users debating whether act was intentional or just a playful gesture during crowded wedding procession.