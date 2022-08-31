Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, accused in kidnapping case, resigns amid protests

Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC, became the state's law minister in the new Nitish Kumar government. He is an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:46 PM IST

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, accused in kidnapping case, resigns amid protests
Photo: IANS

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, who is an accused in a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned on Wednesday night amid protests by the opposition, officials said.

Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC, became the state's law minister in the new Nitish Kumar government. He resigned hours after being moved to the lesser significant Sugarcane Department.

The resignation has been accepted and forwarded to the governor, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta has been given the additional charge of the Sugarcane Department, officials said. Kartik Kumar was believed to have been chosen by his party RJD as part of Tejashwi Yadav's outreach towards Bhumihars, a politically powerful upper caste largely sympathetic towards the BJP.

The BJP, which lost power in the upheaval the state witnessed earlier this month, raised hell over Kartik Kumar's induction despite his name figuring in the 2014 abduction case.

READ | 'Wouldn't have joined politics if I knew it's so dirty': Mamata Banerjee as ED summons Abhishek Banerjee in coal scam

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET 2022 Answer Key to release tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.