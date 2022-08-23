Bihar minister Israil Mansuri triggers row by entering into Gaya Vishnupad Mandir, gets trolled

Israil Mansuri and Nitish Kumar inside the Vishnupad Temple (Photo - Twitter)

A political and religious row was triggered by the newly-formed Bihar government, when minister Mohammed Israil Mansuri entered the Vishnupad Mandir in Gaya, accompanying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while offering prayers.

State Minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri had entered the famous Vishnupad Mandir in Gaya, Bihar where the entry of non-Hindus has been prohibited by the temple administration. This triggered a massive row on social media, with leaders and netizens slamming this move of the Bihar leader.

In the photo which is now doing rounds on social media, Mansuri, who is the Information and Technology Minister of Bihar, can be seen standing next to CM Nitish Kumar in the garbh griha of the temple, while the latter offers his prayers.

Extreme

A section of people on social media has slammed Mansuri and Nitish Kumar for his entry into the temple, saying that this has hurt their religious sentiments. Vishnupad temple secretary Gajadhar Lal Pathak also spoke out against Israil’s entry into the mandir.

As per News18 reports, Pathak said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the temple along with Muslim minister Mansuri which is against our law. It is clearly written that non-Hindu is not allowed inside the temple premises. Nitish Kumar has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. He should apologise to everyone, further action will be after meeting with temple committees.”

The BJP also slammed CM Nitish Kumar over Mansuri’s entry into the temple, with party MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul calling for the minister’s resignation and calling the entry of a Muslim into the Hindu temple “a sin”.

Responding to the backlash against him inside the Vishnupad Temple, Bihar minister Israil Mansuri defended himself by saying, “It is just a coincidence that I entered the sanctum sanctorum of Vishnupad temple with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.”

This controversy erupted mere weeks after Nitish Kumar broke off the alliance of BJP and JD(U), and decided to join hands with RJD, making Tejashwi Yadav the new Deputy Chief Minister.

