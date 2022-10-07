Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Bihar man sacrifices 7-year-old son over 'black magic'; arrested

The accused, Dipak Sharma, allgedly practises witchcraft and to "gain black magic spells", he strangled his 7-year-old son Raghav Kumar on Dussehra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:38 PM IST

Bihar man sacrifices 7-year-old son over 'black magic'; arrested
Bihar man sacrifices 7-year-old son over 'black magic'; arrested | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

A man allegedly involved in witchcraft has been arrested for killing his minor son in Bihar's Banka district, an official said on Friday. The accused, Dipak Sharma, allgedly practises witchcraft and to "gain black magic spells", he strangled his seven-year-old son Raghav Kumar on the night of Vijaya Dashmi. The incident occurred in Mahota village under Amarpur police station in the district.

The mother of deceased, Khusboo Devi, in her statement, accused her husband of killing her son Raghav on the night of Vijaya Dashmi. 

READ | MP Congress MLAs Siddharth Kushwaha, Suneel Saraf accused of molesting woman on train; Kamal Nath forms probe panel

"We have registered an FIR against Dipak Kumar and arrested him from a nearby deserted place on Friday. After committing the crime, he was hiding behind the bushes which are located some distance away from his house. The accused confessed the crime," said Sunil Kumar, SHO Amarpur police station.

"During the search of his room, we have recovered some books related to black magic, a sensor camera and a pen drive. The accused was involved in black magic for the past few months and he was waiting for Vijaya Dashmi to execute the sacrifice of his son and achieve witchcraft black magic spells," Kumar said.

READ | IAS Ashwani Kumar appointed as Principal Secretary (Home) for Delhi

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.