Bihar man held in Mumbai's '34 human bombs, RDX' terror threat'; Police say his motive was...

Mumbai Police have arrested a man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida for allegedly claiming that 34 'human bombs' loaded with 400 kg of RDX have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city. The threat message from a group calling itself 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' also alleged that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India to carry out the attack. The threat came a day ahead of Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, with large crowds expected for the immersion ritual.



Who is the man arrested in Mumbai's bomb threat?

The man who sent a message threatening to “shake” the entire city with multiple human bombs placed across Mumbai is identified as Ashwini Kumar. The 51-year-old man, who hails from Bihar, has been living in Noida for the past five years. He was an astrologer by profession, according to the police. He has been brought to Mumbai from Noida for further investigation. Seven mobile phones, three SIM cards, six memory card holders, one SIM slot external, two digital cards, four SIM card holders and one memory card holder were recovered from Ashwini's possession, police said.





What was his motive behind the bomb threat?

According to the FIR filed against Ashwini made the terror threat message to avenge his imprisonment of three months based on a case made by his friend Firoz. According to police, Ashwini wanted to “frame" his friend Firoz, hence sent a threatening WhatsApp message in Firoz's name to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police said, “Traffic Police in Mumbai received threats over their official WhatsApp number. In the threat, a claim has been made that 34 'human bombs' have been planted in 34 vehicles across the city and the blast will shake the entire Mumbai. The organisation, claiming to be 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', says that 14 Pakistani terrorists have entered India. The threat message further states that 400 kg of RDX will be used in the blast." Following this, the Mumbai Police was on high alert, and security across the state was beefed up.