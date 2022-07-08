Bihar man enters classroom with sword after child denied money for uniform

Twitter/ANI

In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Arania allegedly barged into a school with a sword and threatened teachers after he didnt get money for his child's school uniform.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Jokihat station house officer (SHO) said, "The father reached his child's school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didnt get money for school uniform in Araria."

Bihar | Father reached his child's school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn't get money for school uniform in Araria.



"An FIR has been registered in this matter," said Jokihat SHO (07.07) pic.twitter.com/FFhaCwyES9 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

The man, identified as Akbar, also threatened the teachers that if he doesnt get the money within 24 hours, he will come again.

The incident happened in Jokihaat block under Bhagwanpur panchayat.

An FIR has been registered against the man following it.

The headmaster of the school, jehangir, complained about the matter to Jokihat BDO.

The incident took place when the classes were under way in the school. the video of the man with the sword has viral on socia media.