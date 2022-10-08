Bihar: 'Man-eating' tiger that killed nine people in Bagaha shot dead (Photo: ANI)

The man-eating tiger who killed nine people in Bagaha in the West Champaran district of Bihar has been shot dead on Saturday. The order for killing the tiger came after a 34-year-old man from Dumari village under Singahi panchayat in the Ranghiya forest range of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) was mauled to death by a tiger on Friday morning. He was the second victim in 24 hours and the fourth since September.

"Orders for killing a tiger are issued as per procedure when it's established that tiger is accustomed to living in human habitation. Tiger killed four people in past three days," DFO told ANI earlier today.

