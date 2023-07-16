Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

Headlines

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Odisha train accident: 9 teams of NDRF deployed for rescue operation

DNA | ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy Launched Into Stratosphere Before Tour

Neeraj Chopra scripts history, secures World No 1 spot in men's javelin throw rankings

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

HomeIndia

India

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

He succumbed to unconsciousness in his valiant attempt to consume 150 momos, ultimately resulting in his tragic demise.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to police reports, a tragic incident occurred in Bihar's Gopalganj district, where a man lost his life while attempting to undertake a daunting task known as the "momo-eating challenge." Allegedly, the man had willingly participated in a challenge organized by his friends, which involved consuming a minimum of 150 momos in a single sitting.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to unconsciousness in his valiant attempt to consume 150 momos, ultimately resulting in his tragic demise. “Preliminary investigation reveals that Manjhi was involved in momos eating challenge to eat at least 150 momos. After eating large number of momos, his health deteriorated at the shop. He collapsed on the ground. The shop owner and two of his friends informed us about the incident. We immediately admitted him in Sadar hospital where he died during the treatment,” Shashi Ranjan, SHO of Thawe police station, said.

The individual who passed away has been identified as Vipin Kumar Manjhi, a 25-year-old resident of Sihorwa village in the district, under Thawe police station. Manjhi worked as a mobile phone mechanic and owned a shop located at Gyani Mor in the district. His lifeless body was discovered in the vicinity of Gyani Mor.

SHO Shashi Ranjan said that the incident occurred on Thursday evening. “We have conducted the postmortem and handed over the dead body,” he said.

The family members of the deceased, on the other hand, alleged that his friends had provided him with food laced with poison.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh; check lMD forecast here

Delhi floods: CM Arvind Kejriwal says regulator that led to flooding at ITO will be fixed soon

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers meet Sharad Pawar for 1st time after rebellion

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE