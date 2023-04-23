Search icon
Bihar: Man arrested for urinating inside temple, devotees thrash accused

The devotees present inside the temple assaulted the accused after the incident took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

A man, who urinated inside Maa Durga temple located at Kalyani Chowk in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur city, has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused is identified as Moinuddin, a resident of Diwan Road in the city. He went inside the temple premises without removing his sleepers and headed towards the idol of Maa Durga. The temple priest spotted him and raised an alarm. However, by that time, he went to another side of the temple and urinated there on Saturday evening.

Agitated over the incident, the devotees present inside the temple assaulted the accused.

The news of the incident spread like a wildfire across the city and soon SHO of the Town police station and a large number of policemen reached the spot and arrested the accused.

(Also Read: Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway accident: 5 people including 3 minor girls die after overspeeding)

"We have arrested the accused under relevant sections of IPC. He is facing the charge of hurting the sentiments of a large community. The accused is injured and we have admitted him to Sadar Hospital for treatment," said an official spokesperson of Muzaffarpur police.

"We have deployed additional police forces around temple premises and also asked the reserve battalions to be on standby. Intelligence officers are asked to stay alert at their respective zones and inform us at the earliest to take preventive measures," he said.

Meanwhile, the accused`s parents reached the police station and claimed that he is mentally challenged. They were also carrying some documents to substantiate their claim. 

