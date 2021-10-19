Bihar makes COVID-19 test mandatory for those travelling from outside during Diwali, Chhath

To curtail the spread of coronavirus in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that people arriving in Bihar from any other states during the forthcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals would have to go through a compulsory COVID-19 test on their arrival.

"People of Bihar residing in other states of the country come here in large numbers during Diwali and Chhath Mahaparv. He instructed all of them to get tested for COVID-19 and if they have not yet been vaccinated, then they must be inoculated," Nitish Kumar tweeted.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked the health department officials to maintain a special vigil on people arriving from other states and ensure COVID-19 test of all of them. Necessary arrangements for the COVID-19 test at all railway stations, bus stands and interstate border check posts would be made.

He also ordered maintaining a special vigil in the districts located along the border of Nepal in the wake of checking the spread of COVID-19 infection. While reviewing the vaccination drive, he asked the officials to ensure early vaccination of remaining people within the state.

"Security forces, as well as the people of the state, must remain vigilant during the ongoing festival season to prevent anti-national forces from succeeding in their nefarious designs. I have also been taking regular review meetings for better coordination between the civil administration and police," he added.