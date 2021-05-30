Bihar lockdown extension news: CM Nitish Kumar to take decision on Monday? Here's what we know

Bihar is under COVID-19 lockdown till June 1 and is expected to extend the lockdown deadline with some new exemptions, reports say. Reports state that all the officials, ministers, representatives have demanded to extend the lockdown period. Not only this, but the District Magistrate of all the districts in Bihar has also demanded that the lockdown should be continued even after June 1.

Given this, a meeting of the Disaster Management Group will be held on Monday after which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will decide whether the lockdown period will be extended or not.

In other news, CM Nitish Kumar, on Sunday, also announced that children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 will be provided Rs 1,500 per month under the Bal Sahayata Yojna till they attain the age of 18, adding that such children will be housed in a child care centre.

Several states have announced relief measures such as free schooling and financial assistance for such children. The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all children who have lost both parents or guardians due to COVID-19 will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children' scheme.

The PM CARES will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each child when he or she reaches 18 years of age. As many as 577 children lost their parents due to the pandemic, the government sources had told ANI. The central government is constantly monitoring all these orphaned children in coordination with the state governments, they added. The children will be assisted to get a loan for higher education and PM CARES will pay interest on the loan.