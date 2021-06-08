Headlines

Bihar lockdown extension: CM Nitish Kumar to make BIG announcement today

The Bihar government had extended the statewide Coronavirus-induced lockdown till June 8 (Tuesday) with some relaxations in place.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2021, 06:59 AM IST

The Bihar government had extended the statewide Coronavirus-induced lockdown till June 8 (Tuesday) from May 31 with some relaxations in place. After chairing a meeting of the crisis management group that comprises his cabinet colleagues and top officials Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement on Twitter.

“In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 8. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities. People are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing,” CM Kumar tweeted in Hindi. 

It is expected that the Chief Minister will make some new announcements today (June 8) regarding the easing of restrictions in the state after consultation with the Bihar disaster management group. According to the reports, the Bihar government might announce Lockdown-5 with some more relaxation. 

Shops in urban and rural areas are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 2 pm at present, which might get extended. Shops could be allowed to remain open till 4 pm or later.

Here are some of the relaxations Nitish government might announce today:

Reports suggest that under Lockdown-5, buses and other public transport services will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Both private and government offices are likely to reopen, however, staff attendance will be limited.

Authorities have been asked to implement COVID-19 guidelines in all districts.

On June 6, Bihar’s COVID-19 tally rose to 7,13,117 after the state reported 920 fresh cases, the lowest single-day spike in over two months, while 41 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 5,381, a health bulletin said. The state now has 8,707 active cases while 6,99,028 people have been cured of the disease so far, taking the recovery rate to 98.02 per cent. A total of 1.11 crore people have been vaccinated, of whom nearly 20 lakh are in the 18-44 years age group.

