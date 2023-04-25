Bihar IAS murder case: ‘Bahubali’ ex MP Anand Mohan to walk out of prison, Nitish Kumar govt under fire

Ex MP and gangster Anand Mohan Singh (Photo - PTI)

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who is one of the known ‘bahubalis’ of Bihar, is set to be released from jail soon. Singh had been convicted in the murder case of a top IAS officer in Bihar, and his release has kicked up a political storm in the state.

Former MP Anand Mohan Singh was convicted in the murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, who was the District Magistrate of Gopalganj. While the gangster was sentenced to death in 2007, the Patna High Court turned the conviction into life imprisonment in 2012.

Anand Mohan Singh is currently out of parole for 15 days for the wedding of his son, and his release has sparked a major backlash against the Nitish Kumar-led government, which recently reversed a crucial policy that led to the gangster going free.

Earlier in April 2023, the Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, removed the clause which blocked the remission of jail term for those who were convicted of murdering a public servant on duty.

The notification issued by the Bihar government said, “In light of the Bihar state sentence remission council meeting on April 20, the decision was taken for the release of prisoners having served an actual sentence of 14 years or sentence of 20 years with remission.”

As per reports, the Bihar IAS murder case pertains to 1994. Krishnaiah was killed when his car was attacked during the funeral procession of a gangster Chotan Shukla. Anand Mohan was part of the procession, and Muzaffarpur police had charge-sheeted him for provoking the supporters to commit the crime.

As people raised a finger at the Nitish government regarding his release, the gangster-turned-politician said in a media briefing, “In Gujarat, some convicts of Bilkis Bano case have been released. That too happened due to the pressure of Nitish-RJD?.”

(With ANI inputs)

