Bihar Horror: Woman raped at Begusarai hotel, accused films act; shares video online

A woman was allegedly assaulted and raped at a hotel in Begusarai, Bihar on Sept 27. Accused Rohit Kumar allegedly recorded and shared the video. Police have filed an FIR and are searching for him.

A young woman was allegedly assaulted and raped at a hotel in Begusarai, Bihar, on September 27. The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar, allegedly recorded the incident and shared the video on social media. Police have registered an FIR and are searching for the accused.

What the complaint says

On the morning of September 27, a woman reported to the Town police station that a youth on a motorcycle abducted her from her home. She claimed that Rohit Kumar, a resident of Damodarpur village, took her to a hotel room and locked the door.

She alleged that Rohit assaulted her in a room and sexually assaulted her, recording the incident with a mobile phone and later circulating the video online. The viral video shows the woman pleading with the accused to stop. The FIR was filed late on September 28 after the victim reported the incident to the police.

Police action underway

Police have acknowledged the incident and the viral video, according to Town police station SHO Himanshu Shekhar. An FIR has been filed against one suspect, and efforts to apprehend him are ongoing. The hotel where the incident occurred is also being investigated.

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Pattern of viral assault videos from Bihar

Concerns over women's safety and law and order in Bihar have heightened following recent videos of assaults on women circulating on social media. Police are currently investigating a specific case in Begusarai and will act based on the evidence collected.