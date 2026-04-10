Bihar Horror: 42-year-old man beheaded in Araria district; accused beaten to death by mob, probe underway

A brutal killing in Araria, Bihar left two dead after a driver was allegedly murdered by a vendor, who was later lynched by a mob.

A shocking incident in Araria district on Thursday left two men dead, triggering heightened tensions and a heavy police presence in the area. Authorities confirmed that the violence stemmed from a personal dispute that quickly escalated into a gruesome act, followed by mob retaliation.

Dispute Turns Deadly

According to police officials, the incident occurred in a local market area where a 42-year-old pickup van driver, identified as Nabi Hussain, got into an argument with Ravi Chauhan, a roadside vendor in his 30s. Chauhan, who sold sattu at the market, allegedly attacked Hussain during the altercation using a sharp weapon.

The assault turned fatal as Hussain was killed in a brutal manner, with his body left at the scene. Police later recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the attack. Initial findings suggest the confrontation may have been triggered by a minor dispute, though other possible motives are also being examined.

Mob Retaliation Leads to Second Death

Following the killing, chaos erupted as bystanders and local residents chased down the accused. Chauhan was caught and severely beaten by a crowd before police could intervene. Officers rushed to the scene and managed to take him into custody, but he had sustained critical injuries.

Chauhan was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died during treatment. The sequence of events effectively turned the situation into a double fatality, raising serious concerns about mob violence and law enforcement response.

Police on High Alert

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar, stated that both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities exploring multiple angles, including reports of a personal relationship dispute between the two men.

Given that the individuals involved belonged to different communities, police have increased security measures across the region. Additional personnel have been deployed to prevent any further escalation and to maintain public order.

Political Reactions and Social Media Impact

The incident has drawn sharp political reactions. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav criticised the state government, calling the situation a reflection of deteriorating law and order in Bihar. Meanwhile, disturbing visuals from the scene circulated widely on social media, amplifying public outrage and concern.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain calm as investigations continue and efforts are made to restore normalcy.