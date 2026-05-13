Bihar Horror: 23-year-old bride found dead days after marriage, body burnt, probe underway

Sanju Kumari, a 23-year-old bride from Bihar, allegedly died just four days after her wedding following dowry-related harassment over a gold chain.

What began as a joyous occasion for the family of 23-year-old Sanju Kumari ended in heartbreak within days of her marriage. Sanju, who tied the knot with Vinod Pal on May 7 in Bihar, allegedly died due to harassment linked to dowry demands just four days after the wedding.

Her family had spent weeks preparing for the ceremony, arranging gifts, booking the venue, and hosting traditional rituals including the tilak and haldi ceremonies. Relatives said the family stretched beyond its financial limits to ensure the marriage was conducted with dignity and celebration.

Dowry Demand Allegedly Triggered Dispute

According to Sanju’s family, they provided cash worth nearly Rs 4 lakh along with household items, jewellery, furniture, utensils, a motorcycle, and other valuables to the groom’s family. However, tension reportedly arose over the demand for a gold chain that could not be arranged immediately.

Sanju’s brother alleged that the groom’s family repeatedly taunted her over the missing ornament despite the expensive wedding arrangements. He claimed that the issue soon escalated into physical and mental abuse against the newlywed bride.

Family Alleges Abuse and Isolation

Family members said Sanju was not allowed to freely communicate with them after marriage. Whenever she secretly contacted her relatives, she allegedly spoke about harassment and mistreatment at her in-laws’ home.

Her husband, who reportedly works in Surat, along with other family members, has been accused of mentally and physically tormenting her. Despite hearing her complaints, Sanju’s family hoped the situation would improve with time.

Disturbing Final Phone Call

Sanju was expected to visit her parental home on May 13. However, before that could happen, the family received news of her death on May 11.

Her brother recalled a chilling phone conversation with Vinod regarding Sanju’s return home. During the call, Vinod’s mother allegedly took over the phone and warned that Sanju would not leave the house alive. Moments later, the call disconnected after the family reportedly heard Sanju scream.

Police Investigation Underway

The family alleges Sanju was strangled and hurriedly cremated to destroy evidence. By the time they reached the cremation site, only partially burnt remains were left.

Police have registered an FIR against the husband, his parents, sister, and brother-in-law. One accused, the mother-in-law, has been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining family members. Investigators are currently examining both murder and suicide angles in the case.