Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll reaches 9, 17 lost eyesight after consuming spurious liquor

The death toll from the hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran region rose to nine on Friday, and 17 people lost their eyesight.

The victims are from the villages of Maker and Bheldi in the Saran district. The vast majority of the victims had acquired fake liquor from Dhanuka Toli village. They consumed the liquor at various locations on Wednesday night, and their health deteriorated as a result.

Om Nath Mahto, Chandeshwar Mahto, Sakaldeep Mahto, Dhaniram Mahto, Rajnath Mahto, and two more were among those who died. They died between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

On Thursday morning, two people, Chandan Kumar (35) and Kamal Mahto (60), died. Rajesh Meena, the Saran district magistrate, confirmed the incident. According to him, the preliminary inquiry revealed that they had consumed the spurious liquor.

As soon as news of the hooch tragedy reached the region, the SHO and circle officers of Maker, Bheldi, and Amnaur arrived at the victims' homes, accompanied by forensic experts. They took samples and recorded statements of family members of the deceased and severely ill individuals.

Those in critical condition were admitted to Sadar Hospital Chapra and PMCH Patna. According to the authorities, 17 people have lost their sight and are fighting for their lives in hospitals. The death toll is expected to grow even further.

Bihar is a dry state where liquor has been banned since April 2016.